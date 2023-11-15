Netherlands-Germany Joint Green Hydrogen Import

This article was last updated on November 15, 2023

The Netherlands and Germany to Jointly Import Green Hydrogen

The Netherlands and Germany are working together on the future import of green hydrogen. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate announced this today during a working visit by King Willem-Alexander to the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Joint Efforts for Sustainable Future

Both countries are setting aside 300 million euros for the import of renewable hydrogen, which is produced with wind or solar energy. The intention is for hydrogen to play a significant role in making the industry and the transport sector more sustainable.

Commencement and Collaboration

The joint import will start in 2027 as the Netherlands joins the German H2Global subsidy project. Since last year, the German government has been purchasing ten-year supply contracts for green hydrogen alongside major energy companies on the global market. This joint effort aims to secure the hydrogen supply at the lowest possible price and subsequently make it available to companies requiring it for their production processes.

The Dutch government views the H2Global project as a valuable addition to the current import policy, aligning with the intention to work closely with Germany in the field of hydrogen. Both countries are significant consumers of hydrogen within Europe, with imports, especially through the essential ports in the Netherlands, expected to play a vital role in meeting the demand and distribution for both nations. This cooperation is anticipated to help create a Northwest European hydrogen market, positioning the Netherlands as a pivotal hydrogen hub in the region.

Global Outreach and Collaboration

The Netherlands’ pursuit of green hydrogen is evident in recent diplomatic engagements, particularly during King Willem-Alexander’s travels. High-level discussions in various countries, including South Africa and Spain, have focused on the supply of green hydrogen to the Netherlands. This strategic diplomatic approach was also demonstrated by outgoing Prime Minister Rutte during his visits to countries like Morocco, Namibia, and South Africa, underscoring the importance of green hydrogen export in international relations.