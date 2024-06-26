This article was last updated on June 26, 2024

America and Russia call for the first time after a year about war in Ukraine

The defense ministers of Russia and the United States spoke by telephone about the war in Ukraine. The last time a similar conversation took place was over a year ago. The telephone conversation followed a few days after an attack on Crimea with possibly American missiles, which has put relations on edge.

As usual, the Pentagon has not disclosed what exactly US Secretary Austin and his Russian counterpart Beloesov discussed. The Defense Department office says only that the two discussed “the importance of open lines of communication.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the conversation took place at the request of America and that “views were exchanged” about the war in Ukraine. “Beloesov has highlighted the danger of further escalation due to the continued supply of US weapons to Ukraine.”

Illegal annexation

Russia has repeatedly condemned the United States for its military support to Ukraine. Washington has recently also allowed Kyiv to bomb targets up to about 100 kilometers in Russia with American long-range missiles.

Crimea, by the way, is Ukrainian territory. Although Russia illegally annexed the area in 2014 and considers it Russian, this is hardly recognized internationally and according to international authorities the peninsula is Ukrainian.

At the attack On Sunday, five people were killed, according to the local government. Ukraine has not yet responded. The Kremlin blamed the United States and threatened “consequences.” US Secretary Austin, in turn, said that Ukraine decides for itself which targets it attacks.

Two days later he called his Russian counterpart, breaking Austin’s radio silence for a year. It was the first time the two spoke. Austin previously had contact with Beloesov’s predecessor, Sergei Shoigu. He was recently fired by Putin after twelve years of service put aside.

The International Criminal Court yesterday arrest warrant issued against Shoigu. He is suspected of leading attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, which is a war crime.

