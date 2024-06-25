The Rise of Women’s Rugby in the USA and Canada

This article was last updated on June 25, 2024

Women’s rugby has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity in the USA and Canada in recent years. This physically demanding and dynamic sport has captivated the hearts of many female athletes and fans, leading to a significant increase in participation and viewership.

In the USA, women’s rugby has grown exponentially, with the number of players increasing from 10,000 in 2010 to over 30,000 in 2020 (a 200% increase). The sport has become a staple in many colleges and universities, with over 300 colleges offering varsity or club programs. The USA Women’s National Team, the Eagles, has also seen significant success, finishing fourth in the 2021 Rugby World Cup and winning 12 international matches in a row, a record streak.

Similarly, in Canada, women’s rugby has become a force to be reckoned with. Canada has over 20,000 registered female rugby players, making it one of the largest participation bases in the world. The Canadian Women’s National Team, the Wolverines, has won three consecutive Rugby Super Series titles (2019-2021) and has consistently ranked among the top teams globally. Women’s rugby is one of the top five most popular team sports for women in Canada, behind soccer, basketball, volleyball, and hockey.

The growth of women’s rugby in both countries can be attributed to various factors. One key reason is the growing recognition of women’s sports and the increasing support for gender equality in athletics. Additionally, the sport’s emphasis on strength, speed, and strategy has resonated with many women seeking a challenging and empowering activity.

Globally, women’s rugby has seen significant strides, with the 2021 Rugby World Cup experiencing a 25% increase in viewership, reaching 12.6 million viewers. Women’s rugby has been included in the Olympic Games since 2016, with the USA and Canada both medaling in Rio. The global women’s rugby player base has grown by 50% since 2017, reaching over 500,000 players.

The rise of women’s rugby in the USA, Canada, and globally is a testament to the sport’s universal appeal and the dedication of its players and fans. As the sport continues to grow, it’s clear that women’s rugby is here to stay and will remain a significant player in the world of sports.

