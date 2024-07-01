This article was last updated on July 1, 2024

The Hague delegation in Amsterdam for Keti Koti, Bosma was largely absent

Today, the abolition of slavery is being commemorated in various places in the Netherlands. The National Commemoration of the Past of Slavery is in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam. Celebrating the ‘broken chains’ is central to it Keti Koti Festival on Museumplein.

Ten members of the outgoing Rutte IV cabinet are present today at the commemoration in Amsterdam. Mark Rutte is on his way last workingday to lay a wreath on behalf of the cabinet during the ceremony. Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture and Science will give a speech on behalf of the cabinet.

Furthermore, the three Deputy Prime Ministers Jetten, Van Gennip and Schouten are present, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Defense, Legal Protection and the State Secretary for Kingdom Relations.

Commemorations are also held in other places in the country, with members of the cabinet present.

Conspicuously absent is Chamber President Martin Bosma of the PVV. Bosma was supposed to lay a wreath on behalf of the House of Representatives, but chairman Linda Nooitmeer of the National Institute for the Dutch Slavery History and Legacy (NiNsee) withdrew this week after a conversation with Bosma. invitation to him.

Bosma has spoken in the past of “slavery drama”, “anti-white racism”, and “propaganda and indoctrination” with regard to the history of slavery. Nevermore wanted Bosma to reflect on his statements and apologize before attending the commemoration. NiNsee was also afraid of demonstrations that could disrupt the commemoration in the Oosterpark.

Bosma does not intend to take back his statements. He did this as a PVV MP and not as Speaker of the House, he says. He has not appointed a replacement, so no one will now lay a wreath on behalf of the House of Representatives.

Sorry king

Last year marked 160 years since the Netherlands adopted a law regulating the abolition of slavery. After a transition period of ten years, slavery came in 1873 really come to an end.

Because of this milestone, last year was declared a Year of Commemoration of the Past of Slavery. Hundreds of events and activities focused on the past and its impact on the present. In a historic speech last year, King Willem-Alexander offered: his apologies for the Dutch slavery past. He also asked for forgiveness.

