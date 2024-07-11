This article was last updated on July 11, 2024

Schiphol employees are concerned about summer crowds

Schiphol is still struggling with a major staff shortage. 88 percent of employees are therefore concerned about the summer crowds this year, according to a survey by the FNV among 427 employees. The union is concerned about the workload, absenteeism and safety risks.

“We receive an email every day asking if you would like to work an extra shift,” says Tchiyo Bluming, security guard at Schiphol and FNV member. “Yesterday we even received emails that they were going to include tourist vouchers.”

Bluming likes her job, but the workload is very high. “You have to be able to cope with missing out on holidays, for example. This week I was even asked to give up my break. And going to the toilet is also a problem, because then someone has to come and relieve me.”

“Slowly but surely, people are becoming hollowed out, we are afraid that they will fall over,” says Jaap de Bie, director of FNV Aviation. He is afraid that this will place the workload on even fewer employees, resulting in even more absenteeism due to illness. The FNV has been warning about this snowball effect for some time. “And the real season has yet to start.”

Sick leave

There were two years ago huge rows with passengers far beyond the departure halls, by a shortage to security guards and baggage handlers. Thousands of travelers then missed their flights.

According to Tony Roomeijer, baggage handler and FNV member, things are still going well. “It shouldn’t get any crazier, because then there will be delays. We already have gaps here and there in the schedule and we are trying to solve that together. If not, there will be delays.”

Roomeijer says that some days he comes in at 6 a.m., has breakfast at 8 a.m. and then has no further break. “It’s not pleasant. That also means that absenteeism due to illness is somewhat higher at times.”

That the salaries this year with 19 percent have increased, according to the baggage handler, does not make enough difference, because many things have become more expensive.

“The work is no longer rewarded as it used to be,” says Roomeijer. According to the employee, fewer new people are motivated to come and work at the airport.

‘Full attention’

Schiphol said in a response that the working conditions and workload of all employees have “full attention”.

“We appreciate that trade unions such as FNV continue to monitor this and provide us with valuable feedback based on their findings,” says a spokesperson. “We are in continuous discussions with the unions and all companies active at Schiphol, including security companies, to continue to improve the quality of work at Schiphol.”

FNV wants Schiphol to solve the staff shortage as quickly as possible. “We have to keep an eye on the situation,” says De Bie. “The workload is unsustainable and if this continues, as far as we are concerned, it means canceling flights for the health of the staff.”

