This article was last updated on July 11, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

British media cheer after victory over Oranje: ‘We succeeded’

English media are going crazy after Wednesday evening’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-final of the European Football Championship.

The Daily Star headlines with ‘we’ve done it’, in other words: we succeeded. The Mirror called the match “semi-sational”, a portmanteau of the English term for semi-final and the word sensational.

The Dutch team took the lead within ten minutes thanks to a great goal by Xavi Simons. Soon afterwards, England were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Harry Kane. In injury time in the second half, substitute Ollie Watkins ensured that there was no need for extra time.

The BBC praises the substitution policy of national coach Gareth Southgate. “Watkins’ winning goal justified his decision to replace England’s all-time top scorer Harry Kane with Watkins with nine minutes remaining. He came on at the same time as Cole Palmer, who set up the goal.”

The British The Sun writes extensively about the English hero Watkins. The newspaper gives the entire team a passing grade, except for midfielder Jude Bellingham (5). National coach Southgate, who has been heavily criticized until now, gets an 8.

“A brilliant finisher in the corner to win the match, you couldn’t ask for more from him,” says The Sun.

Other international media also highlight Watkins’ heroic role. “England has a new hero. Almost out of nowhere, Ollie Watkins scored a spectacular goal in injury time and took his country to the European Championship final for the second time in a row – this time against Spain in Berlin. The Netherlands are failing terribly,” the Spanish newspaper said. El Mundo Deportivo.

Check out some reactions after Wednesday night’s game:

The Spanish AS also thinks Watkins is the hero. “Football always produces names you don’t expect, players who didn’t even exist until their big moment. One of them is Ollie Watkins. Forever. Forever. The Villa striker gave England the lead, a blow to the Netherlands and Koeman .”

Marca is already bracing for the final: “England sneak into the final in the 91st minute: we have a rival.”

The Netherlands is mourning

The Dutch newspapers are of course less positive. AD writes about the dream that has fallen apart and states that England, especially in the first half, was stronger than earlier in the tournament.

De Telegraaf believes that the Netherlands’ luck has run out and that Ronald Koeman’s team has never really made an indelible impression.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.