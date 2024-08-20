This article was last updated on August 20, 2024

Major fire in church in Epe, roof largely destroyed

A large fire is raging in a church in Epe. The fire brigade is present en masse and is trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the area, the safety region reports.

The fire raged in a reformed church on Beekstraat. According to Omroep Gelderland flames come out of the roof and a lot of smoke is released. The roof of the church has been largely destroyed. It is not yet known whether there are any injuries. It is also not clear how the fire started.

The church is located in a built-up area. The safety region therefore calls on people not to come to church and to keep the roads clear for emergency services. Due to the smoke nuisance, local residents are also advised to keep windows and doors closed and, if necessary, turn off ventilation.

