This article was last updated on September 23, 2024

Four years in prison for leader of Eritrean riots in The Hague

48-year-old Johannes A. has been jailed for four years because of the Eritrean riots in The Hague in February this year. Johannes A., nicknamed John Black, is seen as the leader of the riots. The court says the violence was of “unprecedented severity”.

Attacked in February hundreds of opponents of the Eritrean regime attended a meeting of supporters of the regime in a conference center in The Hague. Fires were set and journalists and police officers were attacked with clubs, stones and sticks.

The mayor announced an emergency order during the riots. The total damage amounted to 750,000 euros.

Two more convictions

Two other Eritreans were also sentenced in court. They receive seven months and 150 days in prison. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded 4.5 years against Johannes A, and eight and six months against the other two Eritreans respectively.

“Experienced police officers and riot police officers had also said they had never experienced violence like this before,” the court said today. “Emergency services have been attacked. Police officers have been injured and major material damage has been caused.”

Crying contradiction

The court calls it bitter that “those who have sought and found protection in a democratic legal order are violently turning against the government that has offered them that protection.”

Also in July nine Eritreans convicted because of the riots, they received sentences of between four and twelve months. They also had to pay compensation of 650,000 euros. About twenty more suspects in the riots will stand trial in October and early next year.

