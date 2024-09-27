This article was last updated on September 27, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Sun and wind become the most important source of electricity for the first time

For the first time, more than half of Dutch electricity is generated from renewable sources. In the first half of the year, 53 percent of electricity production was renewable energy, it reported Central Bureau of Statistics.

Earlier this year it became clear that this milestone had been reached within the EU and now more is known about Dutch power production. More wind farms have been constructed at sea and windmills have also been added on land, especially in Flevoland. Outdated smaller mills have been replaced by larger ones with more power.

The amount of solar energy also increased, although the sun shone slightly less than normal. Because more solar panels were installed, electricity production increased.

Less than 10 percent of electricity from renewable sources is generated from biomass.

The generation of power from fossil sources is decreasing because it is often more expensive than generating power from renewable sources. Electricity production from coal fell by almost 40 percent.

The production of electricity from natural gas is also declining, but with a share of 35 percent it is still an important part of total production.

Electricity consumption increased by 5 percent in the past six months. This means that consumption is slightly below pre-corona levels.

Total energy consumption

The government’s goal is to further increase the amount of sustainable energy. By 2030, 70 percent of electricity must come from sustainable sources.

Electricity production is a small part of total energy consumption, which also includes, for example, car fuels and the combustion of natural gas. By 2023, 17 percent of all energy would be sustainable. More recent figures are not known.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.