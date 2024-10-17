This article was last updated on October 17, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Ukrainian justice is investigating conscription fraud among 49 officers

The Ukrainian judiciary is investigating 49 prosecutors suspected of conscription fraud. These are officers from the western Khmelnytsky region, whose wives pretended to be disabled.

Someone who has a disabled partner does not have to do military service, so that they can care for their partner.

Thousands of people are unfairly disabled

The chief prosecutor of that region is also one of the suspects, the news site writes Censor.net. He and his colleagues allegedly paid bribes to a local representative, which enabled them to receive disability benefits.

The person to whom they paid the money, Tatyana Kroepka, was a local representative of President Zelensky’s party. She is said to have wrongly given thousands of people disability status. She has been arrested.

4000 euros

In Ukraine, every man between the ages of 18 and 60 is conscripted, but many of them do not want to fight. Such a false statement would have cost up to $4,000. Spouses applied for it for themselves, with the effect that the draft dodgers went unnoticed. The women probably also received disability benefits.

The reason for the investigation was Kroepka’s arrest. $100,000 in cash was found and seized in her office. Her son has also been arrested, he is said to have more than 10 million in cash abroad and own three houses.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.