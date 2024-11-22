This article was last updated on November 22, 2024

Summary proceedings against the State to enforce an arms embargo against Israel

Ten Palestinian and Dutch organizations today argued in the court of The Hague for an immediate ban on the export of weapons to Israel. In summary proceedings they demand that the Dutch State adheres to international agreements and does more to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Their lawyer said the State is negligent because it does not intervene against the violations of the rights of Palestinians by the State of Israel. “At its core, it is not about assessing political choices, but about guaranteeing fundamental respect for the international legal order.”

The organizations are not only concerned with the war in Gaza, but also with the situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. For example, they want a ban on all trade and investment relationships that help maintain the occupation.

Don’t interfere in foreign affairs

The State Attorney did not dispute that there is a very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, but did not believe it was up to the judge to prescribe foreign policy to the State. Moreover, according to him, given the situation in Gaza, it is unlikely that the minister will grant a license for the export of weapons to Israel.

“The State therefore does not contribute to Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Not to the actions of the Israeli army in the West Bank and not specifically to the maintenance of the occupation of the Palestinian territories.”

The judge will make a ruling in three weeks.

