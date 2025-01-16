This article was last updated on January 16, 2025

Pope hurts arm in second fall in more than a month

Pope Francis has fallen for the second time in more than a month. He injured his right forearm when he fell in the guesthouse where he has lived since his election in 2013. The Vatican wrote this in a press statement.

No fractures were found, but the Pope was fitted with a sling as a precaution.

It is the second time in a relatively short time that the 88-year-old pope has fallen. On December 7, the Pope fell face first onto his bedside table. He suffered nothing more than a serious bruise on his chin from the fall.

In recent years, the Pope has regularly struggled with physical complaints. He is often in a wheelchair because of knee and back problems.

In 2021 he underwent intestinal surgery. Two years later he had to have another operation because of a so-called abdominal hernia, which had formed over an earlier scar.

