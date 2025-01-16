This article was last updated on January 16, 2025

Internet connection of educational institutions disrupted by DDoS attack

Various educational institutions are dealing with slow or no internet connection due to a DDoS attack, which leaves the network company SURF know. Several educational and research institutions throughout the country are experiencing problems because they share a common ICT network via SURF.

When asked, Maastricht University stated that it was without an internet connection for 45 minutes this morning. The Máxima MC Eindhoven also experienced network problems.

Educational institutions are also affected in the east of the country. Several branches of the Zone.College have problems with the internet connection, reports broadcaster Oost.

Hit again

“Since this morning, SURF has been experiencing similar activities on our network as yesterday,” can be read on the network company’s website. On Wednesday, the computer network of Fontys University of Applied Sciences was inaccessible for hours due to a DDoS attack. The attack prevented the university’s 43,000 students and employees from connecting to the computer network.

A DDoS attack is a cyber attack in which a large amount of data traffic is sent to a computer or network with the aim of disrupting or shutting down the operation of a website, server or network.

