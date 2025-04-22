Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure

April 22, 2025 Lindsay O'Connor Europe
Pope Francis

This article was last updated on April 22, 2025

Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate released on Monday for the 88-year-old pontiff.
The certificate, which was published by the Vatican, said the pope had fallen into a coma before his death early on Monday.
