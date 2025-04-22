This article was last updated on April 22, 2025

Holland Casino must take far -reaching measures after year with loss

The financial situation Holland Casino is so uncertain that new far -reaching measures must be taken. That is what accountants say in the annual report of the casino company.

The casino, 100 percent in the hands of the state, has received a payment break of six months before repaying the tax liability from the coronation time, is stated in the annual report. The company also deleted 74 jobs at the head office and a new roulette table was introduced in some casinos where the chance of winning is slightly smaller.

The company suffered a loss of 10.4 million euros at the bottom last year. A year earlier there was a profit of 23 million euros.

Gain shortage

Holland Casino is struggling with the gambling tax, which has been increased by 4 percentage points since 1 January this year to 34 percent. Next year an increase to 37.8 percent is planned.

This year the company is thinking about what measures are needed to improve the financial position. Accountants write that far -reaching measures must have been taken before 2027 to prevent acute shortage.

Less spending

The number of visits increased slightly from 5.1 to 5.2 million in 2024, but people spent less per visit. The turnover of online gambling was also declining: the competition on that market is fierce, and the company spends more on wages.

The company hopes that a new increase in the gambling tax will still take off the table.

