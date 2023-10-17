This article was last updated on October 17, 2023

The Links Between Netanyahu’s Israel and Hamas – The Intrigue Continues

As I posted here, there are historical links between the State of Israel and Hamas that go back decades. While, given the recent actions taken by Hamas in Israel, one might think that these links are long in the past, in fact, this is not the case as shown in this article on Haaretz from February 24, 2020 which has been archived:

Here are a few quotes from the article with my bold:

““Both the Egyptians and the Qataris are angry with Hamas, and they were going to cut all ties with them. All of a sudden Netanyahu shows up as a Hamas advocate, pressuring Egypt and the Qataris to continue” with the financial support, said Lieberman, adding that Netanyahu’s policy is tantamount to “surrender to terrorism”...

On Friday, Doha announced that it would increase Gaza Strip aid as part of the efforts to alleviate conditions and increase stability in the enclave. Qatar has transferred the Gaza Strip over $1 billion since 2012 with Israel’s approval, according to data presented by an international source to Israeli ministers in 2019.

As part of the improved aid package, some 120,000 impoverished families will receive $100 dollars each by the end of February.”

Qatar has a lengthy history of providing financial aid to Gaza and shown here:

…and here:

Here is a quote from the second article:

“Even before the monthly financial grant announced in 2018, Qatar has regularly sent aid to Gaza since 2012. That year, Qatar’s former ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani announced a $407 million aid package for the reconstruction of the enclave. As of 2023, total Qatari aid to Gaza reached more than $2.1 billion. Meanwhile, other Gulf countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have limited their support to Gaza to financial aid provided through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Several merchants in Gaza who spoke to Al-Monitor said that the Qatari aid was one of the main drivers of the Gaza economy during the 16-year-long Israeli siege.“

So, once again, history would clearly show that Israel is playing both sides of the game when it comes to dealing with Hamas in the Gaza.

The Middle East intrigue continues.

