October 17, 2023

Volodymyr Zelensky – No Longer the Global Centre of Attention

This news article appeared on the Times of Israel website on October 16th, 2023:

This is how the story was reported on Ukraine’s Ukrainska Pravda:

Zelensky must be concerned that “his war” is no longer grabbing the attention of the world thanks to the Hamas – Israel war. Perhaps Volodymyr thought that visiting Israel during a war was a good thing to do given how many world leaders have visited Ukraine since February 2022, some repeatedly. It would appear that the Israelis thought otherwise.

Or, maybe he’s just worried that the arms being supplied to Ukraine over the past year and a half will now be heading to Israel and that Israel has come to the realization that actors don’t provide much in the way of useful military advice.

Ukraine’s conflict is now page 16 news and the sooner that Zelensky comes to that realization, the better for those of us that have political leaders who have spent billions of of our tax dollars supporting a no-win situation.

