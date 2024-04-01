Devastation Unveiled as Israeli Army Exits Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

This article was last updated on April 1, 2024

Introduction:

A detailed probe into the aftermath of the Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in the heart of Gaza city was undertaken following the army’s withdrawal at dawn after a fortnight-long operation as reported by the military themselves. Destruction was seen trailing behind them as reported by journalists and eyewitnesses present at the scene.

Initial Invasion:

The Israeli forces landed on the premises of the hospital complex on March 18th. They declared the invasion as a premeditated raid backed by the objective of capturing leaders of terrorist organizations. Within the duration of the raid, the Israeli army stated that about 200 members belonging to Hamas and other terror groups had been successfully neutralized, and more than 500 individuals apprehended. It remains dubious whether these were indeed all militants. Alongside these arrests, weapons of substantial value, vital intelligence, and roughly $3 million in cash were discovered and seized.

Aftermath of the Raid:

As daylight broke, hundreds of Palestinians were seen making their way back to the area. An eyewitness, Mohammed Mahdi told the American news channel, AP, that several buildings had been burnt down and at least six bodies lay strewn around. He described the scene as one bearing witness to ‘total devastation.’ Another Palestinian, Yahia Abu Auf, reported Israeli army bulldozers trespassing a temporary cemetery constructed within the courtyard of the hospital. Medical sources revealed to Al Jazeera that scores, and possibly even hundreds, of bodies had been recovered from throughout the hospital and find streets enveloping it.

The scale of destruction within the complex is widespread, rendering the hospital inoperative. “There have been fires in every department of the hospital. The complex has succumbed to internal damage; stairs, doors, walls have been ruined,” a reporter from an Arabic TV channel asserted. Despite the magnitude of destruction, numerous individuals continued to salvage items from the debris.

Impact on Medical Services:

A doctor, who refused to be named, revealed to Al Jazeera that during the raid, the hospital staff did not have the required capabilities to manage patients. “We were neither able to look after them nor bury them,” she said. “The stench of corpses permeated the entire building.” Around 350 staff members and patients were displaced due to the Israeli operation, who were subsequently moved to a makeshift area within the complex. These individuals were provided with humanitarian assistance by the Israeli army.

Impact on Health of the Patients:

Since the initiation of the raid two weeks ago, a minimum of 21 patients faced their untimely death. As reported by the CEO of WHO, Ghebreyesus, more than 100 patients were still struggling within the building, including four children and 28 individuals in critical condition. Assistance to these patients was inadequate and it remains undetermined as to their current state.

Role of the Hospital:

Al-Shifa hospital was one of the few related infrastructure in northern Gaza that was partially functional. The health center served both patients and displaced Palestinians. Israel accuses Hamas of exploiting the hospital for purposes of terror, an accusation strongly denied by Hamas.

Infiltration History:

The Israeli army had previously infiltrated the complex in November, allegedly discovering a “terror tunnel” beneath the hospital. They released images as evidence of their claim, which were not independently validated.

Concluding Remarks:

In tandem with intensifying unrest and persistent confrontations with militants, the Israeli army stated last year that it had largely mitigated Hamas’s presence in northern Gaza before shifting their military operations further south. However, the fortnight-long intense combat at and around Al-Shifa is a testament to the robustness of the militant groups operating in the region.

