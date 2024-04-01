Understanding the Efficiency of Used Electric Cars

This article was last updated on April 1, 2024

Introduction

As reported by NOS, there is an expected rise in the availability of second-hand electric cars in the market this year. But how do these cars measure up in terms of cost and quality? We tackle these concerns and provide answers to five crucial questions about used electric cars in this article.

How Much Does A Second-Hand Electric Car Cost?

The cost of used electric cars can vary enormously. Auke Hoekstra, an electric vehicle researcher at TU Eindhoven, explains that the range of the vehicle is a key determining factor. Lesser expensive cars like the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe have a limited range and are suitable for shorter distances or as second vehicles. However, high-end models like Teslas and Volvos have enhanced ranges and are more expensive but could be cost-effective if frequent long-distance travel is needed and if one is not majorly dependent on costly charging stations. Johan Meure, a seasoned car dealer from Purmerend, notes that the pricing gap between electric and petrol cars has been steadily narrowing, and for some models, the electric variant’s cost is equivalent to their petrol counterparts.

What Tax Benefits Are Associated with Electric Cars?

Electric car owners can enjoy several tax benefits, including no purchase tax, motor vehicle tax, and reduced additional tax for business drivers. Also, there is a purchase subsidy of 2,000 euros for a second-hand car, provided the vehicle is entirely electric with a minimum range of 120 kilometers and a maximum list price of 45,000 euros.

Which Are the Best-Selling Used Electric Models?

More than 14,000 used electric vehicles have been purchased in the previous year, with a subsidy total of around 28 million euros. These statistics indicate that the agreement is adequately promoting affordable and functional electric cars. The top-sellers include family-friendly models and compact city cars.

What is the Battery Life Expectancy?

A crucial concern potential buyers have is related to the battery’s stability and longevity. Hoekstra affirms that this was a contestable issue with older models, but newer variants show less than a 10% capacity loss after driving between 250,000 to 600,000 miles. The longevity of car batteries exceeds other types of batteries, like phone batteries, as they are diligently managed to prevent overheating – an issue that plagued the air-cooled Nissan Leafs. Maarten Steinbuch, a professor at Eindhoven University, also notes that advancements in battery technology have significantly improved their quality and reduced their prices. Used car dealer Meure sees customers grappling with battery-related questions while settling for an electric car.

How Significant Are Charging Price Differences?

With the rise in private ownership of second-hand electric cars, the discrepancy in charging prices at public charging stations is becoming more significant. A study conducted by Independer and Eco-Movement shows that pricing per kilowatt-hour can vary up to 2.5 times across different municipalities, and even within the same ones. In conclusion, rising advancements and supportive regulations are making second-hand electric vehicles an increasingly attractive and sustainable choice for consumers.

