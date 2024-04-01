Justin Trudeau on Easter

This article was last updated on April 1, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Easter:

“Today, millions of Christians in Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter.

“Commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter is a celebration of rebirth and beginning anew. The resurrection of Christ provides hope for our past, present, and future. It serves as an enduring reminder of the power of belief, forgiveness, and resilience. As the holiest day in the Christian calendar, Easter invites us to reflect on the values Christ lived by and died for, and to reaffirm these values in our lives – from loving our neighbours to taking care of those most vulnerable.

“Whether you celebrate this weekend by attending church services, organizing your own Easter egg hunt, or simply enjoying quality time with your loved ones, I hope you find joy in togetherness, and look to the future with hope.

“On this holy day, we also reflect on the contributions Canadians of Christian faith of all backgrounds make to our country. With kindness and selflessness, they give back to their communities and help make Canada the diverse, inclusive, and welcoming place we know and love.

“On behalf of my family, I wish a happy and blessed Easter to everyone celebrating today.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.