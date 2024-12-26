This article was last updated on December 26, 2024

Iran allows WhatsApp again after more than two years

Iran has lifted a ban on WhatsApp and Google Play after more than two years. The apps were banned to suppress demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini.

The decision to revoke the ban came after consultation with President Pezeshkian, who took office this year. He is known as more moderate than his predecessor Raisi, who died in a helicopter accident in May. He had previously promised to make more social media possible.

The Telecommunications Minister said allowing both apps was a first step in easing social media restrictions. It is not yet known what else will follow.

Iran banned WhatsApp after mass protests broke out in 2022 following Amini’s death. She was allegedly abused by the Iranian moral police because she wore her headscarf incorrectly. The protests were ultimately crushed.

Pezeshkian said earlier this year that the vice police should harass women less on the street.

