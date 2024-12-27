This article was last updated on December 27, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Concert series with Borsato’s music but without Borsato himself started

Dreams are deception, There is no such thing as saying goodbye and Beautiful. Many Dutch people can sing along to these songs by Marco Borsato word for word, but this has not been possible for a number of years at a live concert. This is now changing: today the first of a series of ‘Red’ concerts is taking place in the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht. Concerts with Borsato’s music, but without the singer himself.

Suspicions of sexual misconduct and the broadcast of Angry about The Voice of Holland brought Borsato’s career to an abrupt halt. For a long time his music was not rotated on many radio stations, the singer was canceled.

Simone Driessen, media scientist at Erasmus University, explains that we speak of ‘cancellation’ “when someone has really been boycotted and excluded from the public debate. We then no longer believe everything he or she says. It remains a vague term and gray area.”

‘Cancellation’ often also means that an artist’s music is no longer listened to. “We feel that is the only thing we can do, we cannot personally address Marco Borsato about it.”

Ticket sales

Not everyone participates in canceling Borsato’s songs. Ticket sales are going reasonably well according to organizer Hillenaar Events. Mike Leegwater, commercial director at the events agency, says that the occupancy rate of all concerts together is now approximately 75 percent. “That’s what we expected. It’s quite full.”

According to Leegwater, the audience was really waiting for the concerts with Borsato’s music. “When I hear the reactions, it is a celebration of recognition for people. I have sometimes heard his songs at other events.”

That the case against Borsato is over alleged fornication with a minor is still no problem, according to Leegwater: “That was not part of our consideration. We do nothing with the person Borsato during the concert. It is only about the songs and their beauty.”

The original intention was to hold the first show on Boxing Day, but that fell through. “We found that people didn’t want to go to a concert on Boxing Day.”

Strong memories

The popularity of the concerts does not surprise media scientist Driessen. “Songs by Marco Borsato were often played at funerals, they have very strong memories for many people. Moreover, he was also a huge name for years. We should not underestimate his role in the Dutch music industry.”

The concerts are unique, says Driessen. “I don’t remember ever hearing of concerts before where music from ‘cancelled’ artists was played all evening, but the artist himself was not there.”

So the news about the singer doesn’t always stop listeners from putting on his music. “Many people can separate the art and the artist. Then they feel very bad about what happened, but they still listen to the music in private.”

Top 2000

During this period of the year, Borsato songs can also be heard in the Top 2000. Nine of the singer’s songs are in the list, with ‘Daughters’ at position 325 as the highest ranking.

According to Driessen, it is logical that we see artists like Marco Borsato in the Top 2000. “During the holidays and at the Top 2000, nostalgia and reflection are extra reinforced.”

Royalties

Borsato is not making any money from this weekend’s concerts. Mike Leegwater: “He probably doesn’t see anything in return. The rights to the music belong to the writers and Marco Borsato often did not write his own songs. So the writers do receive something.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.