This article was last updated on January 9, 2025

Dozens killed in battle in Syria between Kurds and pro-Turkish militias

Dozens of people have been killed in fighting between pro-Turkish militias and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the Kurds, in northern Syria. This is according to the UK-based human rights group SOHR.

According to SOHR, a ceasefire was in force on the front east of Aleppo, but fighting has flared up in two places. The aim is to control a dam over the Euphrates and a bridge further north over the same river.

The pro-Turkish militias are supported by the Turkish air force. At least 37 people are said to have been killed in the battle, according to SOHR, mainly among the pro-Turkish attackers who tried to take control of the dam and bridge. Five civilians were also said to be among the dead.

The fighting between the two groups flared up again last month, at the same time as the uprising of the Idlib rebels against the Assad regime.

The SDF has played a major role in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group in recent years and still has support from the US. The Americans want to prevent IS from recovering.

American soldiers are also stationed in the SDF area. Incoming President Trump wants to bring them back. US Defense Secretary Austin said yesterday they must stay put to ensure the thousands of IS fighters held captive by the SDF remain in custody.

Tension with Turkey

American support for the SDF is creating tension in relations with Turkey. The SDF sees this as an ally of the Turkish-Kurdish terrorist group PKK. Turkey wants to expel the SDF from the Turkish-Syrian border area and is threatening to send its army across the border.

US Deputy Secretary of State Bass is in Ankara today and tomorrow for consultations with his Turkish counterpart.

