Israel is carrying out air raid on Beirut for the first time since the truce in Lebanon

For the first time since the start of the Armistice in Lebanon, the Israeli army has performed an air raid on Beirut. It is an attack in a southern suburb of the capital. It is not yet clear whether there have been victims.

The Israeli army had issued an evacuation warrant for an apartment complex shortly before the attack. The army says that there was a storage place for drones from Hezbollah in the building. Residents of the neighborhood have fled in panic.

Lebanese President Aoun mentions The attacks a “continuation of the Israeli violations of the ceasefire”. He is visiting French President Macron, who calls the air strikes “unacceptable”. Since the ceasefire entered in November, Israel has regularly carried out attacks on southern Lebanon.

The Israeli defense minister Katz said that two projectiles were fired on Israel from Lebanon. Katz said that Israel will “act strongly against threats” to ensure the safety of the residents from the north of Israel. Hezbollah denies that it has fired the rockets.

Middle East correspondent Daisy Mohr:

The special UN coordinator in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, say that a resumption of the war “at all costs should be avoided”. She says that Israel and Lebanon cannot afford “new round of violent conflict” and that it would be “devastating” for citizens on both sides of the border.

