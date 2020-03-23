Americans’ Response to COVID-19

Thanks to one American online retailer, we have a fascinating look at the impact of the COVID-19 panic on Americans and its not just about toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bottled water.

Here is a map from Ammo.com:

Ammo.com notes that Americans are purchasing ammunition at an unprecedented rate. On February 23, 2020, an Ammo.com press release noticed that ammunition sales jumped significantly in February. According to Google Trends, searches for the word "coronavirus" began to rise around February 23. Since then, the measurement matrix of interest for the term "coronavirus" has continued to increase, rising from 5 on February 23, 2020 to 100 on March 15, 2020 as shown here:

When comparing the period 11 days prior to February 23 (i.e. February 12 to 22) to the period 11 days after February 23 (i.e. February 23 to March 4), Ammo.com noted that their total number of transactions had increased by 68 percent.

On March 10, the day that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1000 in the United States, a ten-fold increase in one week, there was a surge in sales of 276 percent that continued throughout the week and into the weekend.

When comparing 22 days worth of sales from February 23 to March 15 with sales from February 1 to February 22, Ammo.com found the following:

1.) 309% increase in revenue

2.) 78% increase in conversion rate

3.) 222% increase in transactions

4.) 77% increase in site traffic

5.) 27% increase in average order

Here are the top 30 state rankings by total sales volume and showing the most popular caliber of ammunition purchased:

Here are the following top five increases sales by caliber:

1.) 40 Cal (S&W) ammo: 645%

2.) 7.62×39 ammo: 386%

3.) 12 gauge shotgun shells: 368%

4.) 9mm ammo: 308%

5.) 5.56×45 ammo: 296%

Significant sales increases were also noted in .45 ACP ammunition and .22 long rifle ammunition.

One thing is certain, if (or when) medical martial law is declared in the United States, many American households will feel that they are well equipped to deal with whatever may lie ahead. This is yet another unintended consequence (like the hoarding of toilet paper) that results from governments trying control their citizens by instilling fear.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results