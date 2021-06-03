Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about Indian Residential Schools

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with British Columbia Premier John Horgan to discuss the horrific discovery around the former Kamloops Indian Residential School of the children whose lives were taken.

The Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the survivors and their families. Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan noted that this preliminary discovery in Kamloops is part of a larger tragedy and that, from coast to coast to coast, many children forced into the residential school system disappeared without a trace.

The two leaders spoke about the work both governments are doing to move forward on the Truth and Reconciliation Commissionâ€™s Calls to Action, notably Calls 71 to 76 and the $27 million in federal funding announced by Minister Bennett today to support Indigenous communities and partners in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools.

The Prime Minister and the Premier spoke about the ongoing challenges and systemic racism Indigenous peoples face. They both also committed to ensuring their work on reconciliation is centred around cultural practices and driven by local Indigenous communities.