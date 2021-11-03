Ontario government announces new minimum wage

The Ontario government has announced that it will increase its provincial minimum wage to $15 per hour next year.

Minimum wage is the least amount of money an employer must pay an employee for each hour of work.

Premier Doug Ford made the official announcement Tuesday morning in Milton alongside Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.

As of Oct. 1, the minimum wage is $14.35 per hour in Ontario. The increase to $15 per hour will come into effect on Jan. 1, the government said.

"For many Ontarians, wages haven't kept up with [the] increasing cost of living, making it harder than ever to make ends meet,” Ford said on Tuesday.

“I've always said workers deserve to have more money in their pockets because they’ve worked hard and put in long hours

Here’s how Ontario’s new increase stacks up against other provinces and territories:

British Columbia (B.C.)

As of June 1, the minimum wage in British Columbia sits at $15.20. B.C. has the highest minimum wage of the Canadian provinces.

Alberta

Alberta implemented a $15.00/hour minimum wage on Oct. 1, 2018. This wage applies to all workers with the exception of students under 18.

Saskatchewan

As of Oct. 1, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage sits at $11.81/hour. According to the Saskatchewan government, workers such as farm labourers, babysitters and some home care workers can be paid under minimum wage.

Manitoba

Manitoba’s minimum wage currently sits at $11.95/hour. This minimum wage applies equally to all employees regardless of age or the number of hours they work.

Quebec

Quebec’s minimum wage was increased to $13.50/hour on May 1. For workers that make tips, the minimum wage is $10.80/hour.

Newfoundland & Labrador

On Oct. 1, Newfoundland and Labrador’s minimum wage was hiked by $0.25 to $12.75. Another review of their minimum wage is expected in early 2022.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick’s minimum wage sits at $11.75/hour as of April 1. This does not apply to certain categories of employees, including government construction work, and counsellors and program staff at residential summer camps.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is adjusted annually on April 1. This year, it was increased to $12.95/hour. The province lists out a number of employees on their website who do not have to be compensated minimum wage; see the full list here.

Prince Edward Island (PEI)

PEI’s minimum wage is $13.00 as of April 1. This applies to all employees within the province.

Yukon

This year, Yukon increased its minimum wage to $15.20/hour. The territory has also set out a Fair Wage Schedule to recommend specific wages for certain industries.

Northwest Territories (NWT)

Northwest Territories’ minimum wage is also set at $15.20/hour — matching British Columbia and Yukon for the second-highest in the country. Minimum wage is reviewed every two years in NWT.

Nunavut

Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in the country, currently set at $16.00 an hour. This has no age restrictions and is reviewed yearly.