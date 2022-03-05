Better public transport announced for Mississauga

Building better public transit systems shortens commute times, creates good middle-class jobs, and cleans our air. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has made historic investments in public transit to build cleaner communities across the country, and we will continue to make these critical investments as we recover from the COVIDâ€‘19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was joined today by Ontarioâ€™s Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA), Stan Cho, and the Mayor of Mississauga, Bonnie Crombie, to announce a joint investment of more than $675 million to support three new projects that will improve public transit in Mississauga.

This investment will:

purchase 358 new hybrid buses through the Mississauga Bus Replacement Program to replace existing diesel vehicles, cut pollution, and improve the quality and reliability of transit in Mississauga;

design and deliver a new rapid transit bus corridor along Dundas Street, from Confederation Parkway to the Etobicoke Creek, to increase access to Mississaugaâ€™s public and active transportation infrastructure; and

upgrade Mississaugaâ€™s existing bus corridors, including by constructing priority bus lanes at intersections to reduce traffic and commute times.

These projects will help people in Mississauga get around in better and faster ways, while cutting air pollution and fighting climate change.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has supported more than 1,300 public transit projects across Canada, including more than 800 projects in Ontario alone. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada will continue to invest in modern, efficient, and clean public transit infrastructure to build healthier communities and create good middle-class jobs across the country.