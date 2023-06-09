Donald Trump Obsessed with His Appearance, Considered Neck Lift Before Indictment

This article was last updated on June 9, 2023

Donald Trump Obsessed with His Appearance

One might think newly indicted Donald Trump would have bigger things to worry about than his appearance, but a well-placed source reveals Donald’s main concern these days is his turkey neck!

Donald, who is turning 77 on June 14, met with a Palm Beach plastic surgeon days before his latest indictment to get an opinion about a neck lift. According to the source, he hates his neck ever since he saw an online comment that he looks like a turkey!

Despite the serious legal troubles that he is facing, Donald is more concerned about how he looks especially now that he is running for the Republican nomination again. Many of his competitors are younger, especially 44-year-old Ron DeSantis.

It seems that Donald’s obsession with his appearance is not new. In his book, “Never Enough”, Michael D’Antonio revealed that Donald took an interest in cosmetic surgery even before he became the president of the United States. He underwent hair plugs, had his chin fat sucked out, and had work done on his eyes.

While many people think that it’s natural for people to want to look good, others find it concerning that Donald is more focused on his appearance than his legal troubles.

What is a Neck Lift?

A neck lift, also known as a lower rhytidectomy, is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the neck and under the chin. It helps to tighten the skin and muscles in the neck, giving it a more youthful appearance.

However, like any surgical procedure, a neck lift has risks including bleeding, infection, and an adverse reaction to anesthesia. These risks should be carefully weighed against the potential benefits of the surgery.

Finding a Reputable Plastic Surgeon

If you are considering plastic surgery, it is important to find a reputable plastic surgeon. Before choosing a surgeon, do your research, and ask for referrals from friends who have had plastic surgery.

Check the surgeon’s credentials and experience, and ask to see before-and-after photos of previous patients. You should also ensure that the surgeon you choose operates in an accredited facility and has hospital privileges.

