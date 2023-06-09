This article was last updated on June 9, 2023

Mart Hoogkamer Postpones Comeback after Doctor’s Recommendation

Dutch singer Mart Hoogkamer has postponed his planned comeback from July 1 to July 25 due to overworking. The news follows a doctor’s recommendation for the singer to take a break. The 25-year-old artist’s recovery took longer than initially anticipated.

Hitting the Pause Button

In light of his current state of health, Hoogkamer has put his comeback on hold to recuperate. He aims to find a new balance between his passion for music and his personal energy levels. While the singer has expressed that he is on the right path to recovery, his management reports that he is not yet fully capable of functioning at his optimum level.

This is not the first time that Hoogkamer will have to take a break from performing. After a successful run with his hit ‘I’m going to swim,’ the singer became overwhelmed, prompting him to take a break. Hoogkamer returned to work at the end of 2021, but it seems like he may have to take another extended break.

TV Program Cancellation

Hoogkamer’s poor state of health prompted him to cancel his participation in the Best Singers TV program’s newest season. His replacement in the show is musician Nick Schilder.

Conclusion

As artists, we often feel a sense of obligation to continue working even when our bodies and minds require rest. Mart Hoogkamer’s decision to step back from his planned comeback serves as a reminder of the importance of taking breaks and prioritizing one’s health. The artist’s fans will undoubtedly look forward to his return, but right now, their primary concern should be his recovery.

