Resumption of UNRWA Support: Canada Leads the Way

This article was last updated on March 6, 2024

Introduction

Canada has expressed its intention to rekindle its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This news, which is reported to become official through a forthcoming announcement by Marie-Claude Bibeau, the Minister for Development Cooperation, was first revealed by Canadian public broadcaster CBC News.

Interim UN Report Persuades Canada

A government insider shared with the news outlet that Canadian authorities had received an interim report from the UN. Apparently, its preliminary findings have coaxed the Canadian government back into providing aid to the organization. In addition to a renewed assistance package of $25 million, another, yet unspecified, form of support is also on the cards.

On October 7, several leading nations, including the Netherlands, decided to halt their funding after UNRWA staff members were accused of participating in the Hamas terrorist attacks. Following these accusations, UNRWA saw the need to dismiss ten of its employees. In a bid to fully investigate the matter, the UN initiated an independent internal probe. The much-anticipated report of this investigation is expected to be released by the end of April.

Field Report From Nasrah Habiballah, Correspondent

Sharing her field insights, Nasrah Habiballah warns, “UNRWA does not maintain significant reserves to overcome financial shortfalls on its own. If aid is not resumed, they will quickly face complications. The organization plays a substantial role for Palestinians scattered across various countries, but it is in Gaza that its absence will be most keenly felt. UNRWA’s role in the distribution of relief supplies is irreplaceable, and its termination will no doubt significantly affect the Gazan populace who are already grappling with starvation.”

Australia Considering Aid Resumption

In the aftermath of the Canadian announcement, journalists queried Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on whether Australia would also reconsider its support for UNRWA. Currently attending a special summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Melbourne, Albanese indicated his country’s intention to reassess its decision to stop assistance in the near future.

A Plea from ASEAN Summit

The concluding declaration of the ASEAN summit underscores the concerns of the assembled countries, along with Australia, regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They appeal for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and extended support for UNRWA. In their collective words, “We advocate for prompt, secure, and unrestricted access to humanitarian help for all those in need.”

Netherlands: Still Undecided

As for the Netherlands, its position on resuming support for UNRWA remains unknown. When approached by NOS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they had yet to issue any formal statement on the matter.

