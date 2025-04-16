Poilievre promises crackdown on scammers who target seniors

This article was last updated on April 16, 2025

Mr. Poilievre made the promise in Montreal Tuesday, saying banks and telecom firms must do better when it comes to thwarting scam attacks.

“Fear of scams is a serious source of anxiety for Canadian seniors. A new Conservative government will protect seniors and bring peace of mind to their families by forcing banks and telecom companies to up their game and stop the scam before it happens, not after,” he said in a press release announcing the promise.

Mr. Poilievre says if his party forms government on April 28, he’d require banks and cellphone companies to implement real-time flagging and blocking of suspicious activity and mandate a 24-hour transaction delay for high-risk transactions on seniors’ accounts – or on the accounts of anyone else who requests such protection.

He says he’d also impose a mandatory minimum one-year jail sentence for fraud over $5,000, three years for fraud over $100,000, five years for fraud over $1-million and minimum fines of ten times the amount defrauded and impose penalties of up to $5-million per violation for willful neglect for failure to implement adequate scam prevention tools.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says Canadians lost $638-million to fraud in 2024, but only five to 10 per cent of fraud is actually reported.

Last month, U.S. authorities charged 25 Canadians in connection with a so-called grandparent scam operated out of Montreal-area call centres that allegedly defrauded elderly Americans out of more than US$21-million

