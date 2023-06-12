Wheelchair Basketball Netherlands Dominates the 2022 World Cup

This article was last updated on June 12, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dutch Wheelchair Basketball Players Strike Again

The Dutch wheelchair basketball team consistently shows their prowess on the court, continuously winning championships in recent years. Their team boasts three European titles, world championship in 2019, and Paralympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Undoubtedly, the Orange Lions are the top favorites in the 2022 World Cup held in Dubai after winning their first match against Germany in a resounding 60-45 victory on June 12.

Building a Champion Team

For years, national coach Gertjan van der Linden and assistant Irene Sloof have worked tirelessly to create a winning formula to make their team the best in the world. They established a full-time program, which yielded results gradually. The crowning achievement was the bronze medal they garnered at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. Bitter disappointment followed in 2016 when they won the bronze medal again, missing their goal of getting gold. However, the Dutch women’s basketball team rebounded strongly, winning the gold in the European Championships in 2017, 2019, and 2020 and becoming world champions in Hamburg in 2018.

Bringing Home the Gold

In Tokyo, the team put its best foot forward, aiming for the Paralympic gold medal. They relied on their strength and expertise, played with precision, and aptly executed their strategies. The pressure was tremendous because they had an exceptional opportunity to achieve their primary goal, and they did not disappoint. The team captured the Paralympic title in September 2021, further cementing its place as a dominant force on the basketball court.

Confident in their Abilities

The players’ confidence persists as they continue to take on other capable teams, including Canada, China, and the United States, in the 2022 World Cup. While the opponents may be formidable, the Dutch athletes are focused on their goal of clinching the gold again in Paris in 2024. Bo Kramer, one of the team’s stars, says, “Winning gold was our most significant dream, and staying at the top is more difficult. The goal in Paris remains the same for all of us: gold.”

Jitske Visser, the team’s guard, adds that “Other countries mainly look at Orange. They all copy our methods. The world thinks we’re good, so we can think we’re good too. We have made a lot of progress mentally and have all become a bit stronger and faster physically, so that we are also a bit stronger tactically.”

Conclusion

As the Dutch wheelchair basketball team dominates the 2022 World Cup, the team’s success can be attributed to the unwavering dedication and hard work of its coaches, Gertjan van der Linden and Irene Sloof. Their work has paid off, and the team’s achievements provide proof of their success. The team continues to inspire its supporters, and their triumphs will forever be remembered in the history of the sport.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.