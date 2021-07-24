The Hundred Secures Indian Cricket Deal

The Hundred secures Indian coverage with Fancode streaming deal.

ECB’s four-year pact with Dream Sports also sees Dream11 become official partner of competition.

FanCode to offer Indian viewers user-first features, including interactive data overlays, in-depth stats and analytics, real-time highlights and multiple audio feeds

Users will be able to choose between single match payment or season-long passes

Five Indian women’s players – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues – to feature in inaugural edition of The Hundred

Sports streaming service FanCode has secured exclusive rights in India to broadcast The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) new 100-ball franchise competition.

FanCode is owned by Dream Sports, the operator of the Dream11 fantasy sports platform, which has also become an official partner of The Hundred under the four-year deal.

Indian fans watching the tournament on FanCode will experience a number of user-first features, including interactive data overlays, ad-free live scores, multimedia commentary, in-depth statistics and analytics, real-time match highlights and multiple audio feeds.

FanCode will also offer users the opportunity to pay to watch a single match or the entire competition through its respective ‘match pass’ and ‘tour pass’ options.

The Hundred’s inaugural season will see 68 matches played over five weeks starting from 21st July, with eight men’s and women’s teams from seven cities across England and Wales set to compete.

In addition to a host of local and overseas stars, the women’s competition is due to feature five Indian players – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Prasana Krishnan, the co-founder of FanCode, said: “Continuous digital innovation in creating unmatched sports viewing and engagement experience is an important part of our customer promise, and The Hundred, with its unique format, fits in perfectly with what we at FanCode stand for.”

FanCode, which raised US$50 million from its parent company in late May, holds a four-year broadcast partnership with Cricket West Indies, while it is also the home in India of the Bundesliga.

