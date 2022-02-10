New Zealand white ferns defeat India in cricket international

The White Ferns made a winning start to 2022, proving too strong for India in their lone T20 international.

The White Ferns made the perfect start to their international summer in Queenstown on Wednesday, beating India by 18 runs in a one-off Twenty20.

But with a one-day international World Cup on home soil just over three weeks away, it was no surprise to hear captain Sophie Devine say afterwards: “The real work starts now”.

Wednesday’s win would nevertheless have been an important confidence boost for New Zealand’s women’s cricket team, which tasted success just four times in 19 outings in 2021 across both white-ball formats.

Lea Tahuhu made 27 off 14 with the bat in the White Ferns’ T20 win over India, then took 1-27

Devine survived an early caught-and-bowled chance to make 31 off 24 opening the batting at John Davies Oval and shared in a partnership of 60 off 47 with Suzie Bates, who made 36 off 34 after surviving an early run-out chance.