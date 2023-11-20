Cricket World Cup: Pat Cummins abandoned by Narendra Modi after given trophy

This article was last updated on November 20, 2023

Narendra Modi wasn’t hanging around after handing the Cricket World Cup to victorious Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

It will go down as one of the more awkward, bizarre World Cup trophy presentation ceremonies.

Inside a stadium bearing his name, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t hang around after handing over the men’s Cricket World Cup trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins following their win.

Modi was banking on an Indian victory to boost his chances of being re-elected.

Modi presented the Cup to Cummins alongside Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. They shook hands and exchanged a couple of words before Modi turned and left the stage, taking Marles with him.

Cummins was left alone on the platform, clutching the trophy and wondering what he should do next as fireworks went off in the background. He at least seemed amused by the experience.

Modi then shook hands with the rest of the Australian squad off stage, further drawing out the awkward pause as the skipper awaited his team-mates’ arrival for the traditional celebratory shot. Eventually they joined Cummins and all was well, as Australia celebrated their sixth win in the showpiece men’s 50-over tournament.

The Australian captain made a bold decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the final and he and his players responded brilliantly, dismissing India for 240 in 50 overs before sealing victory in 43 overs as opener Travis Head hammered 137 from 120 balls, with four sixes and 15 fours.

He and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) put on 192 for the fourth wicket after India had threatened victory when they reduced the visitors to 47-3 after seven overs.

Cummins had earlier taken 2-34 from his 10 overs, including the crucial wicket of tournament top-scorer Virat Kohli for 54.I’m

