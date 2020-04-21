Predicting the First 5 Picks in the NFL Draft 2020

It’s the three-day event that could change the whole face of the 2020-21 football season. The NFL Draft takes place from April 23-25, and this extravaganza provides franchises the perfect opportunity to try and bolster their ranks ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

In years gone by the draft was a rather dull and lifeless administrative process, but the whole event has been given a shake-up in recent years and with some added razzmatazz courtesy of the live TV broadcast, it is now a must-watch for NFL nerds and casual sports fans alike.

Indeed, such is the level of interest that many different bookmakers now offer NFL Draft odds each year, which allow you to wager on who you think the first, second and third picks might be, as well as first picks by team, position and so on.

These betting markets add to the fun of the spectacle and enable those who feel they have an angle of attack to profit – despite the inherent uncertainty of the drafting process. Nevertheless, we can make a stab at predicting who the first five names picked will be, and here’s our analysis of who will be the headline acts in 2020.

Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals, who will enjoy the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, are in a rather envious position. They are likely to have a straight choice between Chase Young, the powerhouse who has been tearing up opposition attacks for Ohio State, or Joe Burrow, an All-American quarterback .

Of course, athletic and charismatic QBs tend to catch the eyes of scouts more than any other, and Burrow has just turned in one of the best NCAA seasons in history, breaking stacks of records including 60 touchdown passes in a single campaign.

The LSU man is what the experts call a ‘plug and play’ option, in the sense that he could take up a starting berth in his rookie season, and man do the Bengals need an injection of real quality right now.

Burrow is priced at -20000 with the bookies to be the first pick of the Draft…

Chase Young

If the Bengals do draft Burrow as expected, the Redskins – in the second pick position – will surely opt for Chase Young with their first play.

The defensive end has been earning rave reviews for his performances in college football, and like Burrow, he is a player that could make an instant impact for his new employer. Young was a tackling and sacking behemoth in the NCAA, and the Redskins could do with added raw power on defense.

Justin Herbert

As history tells us, quality quarterbacks are worth their weight in gold, and so it goes without saying that all franchises want to secure premier options both on the main roster and waiting in the wings.

The signs are that Justin Herbert will grow to become an elite NFL quarterback, and so the likes of the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins will be keen to secure the Oregon man who enjoyed a fine 2019-20 campaign.

Jeff Okudah

The Lions have a crucial decision to make in the Draft because after trading out Darius Slay they are also in the market for a replacement at cornerback.

Jeff Okudah is the standout CB in the draft, and his athleticism and tackling prowess will surely be highly sought after in the early skirmishes of the first round of picks.

Derrick Brown

Let’s face it: most of the teams at the higher end of the draft order could do with a boost in defense, that kinda goes without saying.

Standing 6ft 5in and weighing 326 points, Derrick Brown is something of a man mountain but he has a fine turn of speed too, and there will be no shortages of admirers queuing up to take the Auburn defensive tackle.

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers are likely to duke it out for his signature in what will surely be an entertaining 2020 NFL Draft.