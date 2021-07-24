ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions partner for NFL ‘MegaCasts’

Omaha Productions to co-produce ten games per year over three-season contract

MegaCast to be produced remotely, while featuring athlete and celebrity guests

ESPN has agreed a deal with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions to produce a new ‘MegaCast’ feed for the Disney-owned sports broadcaster’s live Monday night National Football League (NFL) coverage.

Peyton and Eli Manning, both retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, will front the new broadcast feed on the ESPN2 linear network for ten games per year over the next three NFL seasons, with potential for additional distribution on other Disney properties including the ESPN+ streaming platform.

The inaugural Omaha Productions’ MegaCast will air for the 2021 season’s first Monday night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

The MegaCast feed will be produced from a remote location, with Peyton and Eli Manning offering alternative commentary on the game, as well as the broader NFL picture, with a regular host to be announced ahead of the new season. The special broadcasts will also feature athlete and celebrity guests, with a multi-box viewing experience to ensure the game is always visible.

Peyton Manning said: “This partnership with ESPN and the Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content.

“We’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast that will have something for everyone.”

“Offering multiple Monday night football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman.

“Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

Omaha Productions first collaborated with ESPN in 2019, working with the league’s NFL Films content division to produce ‘Petyon’s Places’ on ESPN+. Five new series, executive produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, are in production and will debut on ESPN’s platforms over the next year.

The traditional Monday night NFL broadcast remains unaffected and will air as usual on ESPN or ABC, as well as Disney’s digital properties, NFL platforms across various devices, as well as on participating franchise and Verizon Media digital mobile