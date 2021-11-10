Aaron Rodgers loses Prevea Health deal amid vaccination controversy

Rodgers revealed his vaccination status after a recent positive Covid-19 test

Packers QB says he is allergic to an ingredient in Pfizer and Modern vaccines

Prevea Health has ended its nine-year partnership with Aaron Rodgers amid controversy regarding the National Football League (NFL) starâ€™s decision not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for Covid-19 last week and sparked controversy when it was revealed he was not vaccinated, despite previously telling reporters that he had been â€œimmunisedâ€� against the virus.

On 5th November, Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show that he is allergic to â€œan ingredient thatâ€™s in the mRNA vaccinesâ€�, and said he had concerns over blood clots in relation to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily paused in April but resumed later that month after a review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC and FDA.

The CDC found that the risk of clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was roughly seven per million cases, mostly in women between the ages of 18 and 49.

During the interview, Rodgers also incorrectly linked Covid-19 vaccines with infertility, and defended his right to â€œbody autonomyâ€�.

It is clear that Rodgers broke several of the NFLâ€™s Covid-19 protocols when it was assumed that he was vaccinated. The Packers quarterback criticised those protocols, such as mask wearing indoors for unvaccinated players, as being â€œshame basedâ€� and â€œnot based on scienceâ€�.

â€œIâ€™m not, you know, some sort of anti-vax flat-earther,â€� said Rodgers.

â€œI am somebody who is a critical thinker. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body.

â€œHealth is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.â€�

The day after Rodgersâ€™ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Prevea Health confirmed the termination of their partnership, which started in 2012.