Western mustangs win Vanier Cup

Scotiabank Vanier Cup, presented by Levio: Western tops Saskatchewan for eighth championship in program history

The Western Mustangs were crowned champions of the 2021 Scotiabank Vanier Cup, defeating the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 at Stade Telus-UL in Quebec City on Saturday.

Fourth-year receiver Griffin Campbell provided the offensive spark for the Mustangs, scoring two touchdowns, including a 50-yard major in the second quarter as well as the game-clinching touchdown with no time remaining in the third quarter. Griffin reeled in six catches for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Even without All-Canadian Savaughn Magnaye-Jones, first-year quarterback Evan Hillock had no problem moving the ball through the air. The criminology major completed 18 of 29 passes for 274 yards and two scores.

Western’s top-ranked running game ran for 208 yards on the ground, featuring the three-headed attack of Trey Humes, Keon Edwards and Edouard Wanadi.

Humes led the bunch with 12 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Kicker Brian Garrity scored three field goals and added three extra points in the winning effort.

Saskatchewan’s Msaon Nyhus completed 28 of 40 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Ewanchyna punched in a last-minute rushing touchdown to put the Huskies with a touchdown.

Saskatchewan’s Daniel Perry scored a 22-yard touchdown in the losing effort, while David Solie scored two field goals and added an extra point.

MVP (Ted Morris Award) : Evan Hillock

Defensive Player of the Game (Bruce Colter Award) Daniel Valente Jr.