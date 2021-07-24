Prime Minister on the opening of the Olympics

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan:

“Today, the entire world will unite for the official opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan. This is an opportunity to celebrate athletes’ excellence, sportsmanship, and dedication in Canada and across the world.

“Last year, the Olympics were temporarily postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic – a first during times of peace in the entire history of this competition. The pandemic also presented a number of challenges for athletes here at home and around the world. Whether it was difficulty accessing trainers and facilities or uncertainty surrounding future competitions, these athletes faced obstacles that challenged their physical and mental health.

“Despite those challenges, our Olympic athletes exemplified perseverance, patience, courage, and determination. They remind us that if we work hard, remain disciplined, and give it our best, we can make our dreams come true, even in times of adversity. To our Canadian athletes: thank you for being proud ambassadors for our country and an unrivalled source of inspiration for us all, especially our youth.

“Over the coming weeks, I encourage all Canadians to watch and cheer on our Olympic athletes during the competition in Tokyo. Good luck, Team Canada!”