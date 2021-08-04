F1 to reduce plastic use by 2025

F1 puts sustainability at heart of expanded BWT partnership

The multi-year partnership, which makes BWT the official water technology partner of Formula One, aims to make the sport free of single-use plastic by 2025.

To help achieve that, reusable water bottles will be offered to individuals attending Formula One events, while BWT will also provide water refilling stations as part of a new plan to reduce plastic waste and encourage more sustainable solutions across the sport.

BWT’s pink branding, which already appears on Aston Martin Cognizant F1 cars, will also be made visible more regularly during race weekends.

“Sustainability is hugely important to us as a sport and having BWT as an official partner demonstrates our commitment to making a positive change across our sport and we look forward to building on our exciting partnership,” said Ben Pincus, director of commercial partnerships at Formula One.

The expanded deal comes after BWT served as the title sponsor for a pair of Formula One Grands Prix held in Austria earlier this year.

Lutz Hübner, BWT’s chief marketing officer added: “With BWT Bottle Free Zones we offer Formula One a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles, unnecessary plastic waste, transport as well as CO2 emissions.

“As the most important worldwide motorsport series, with massive reach, Formula One is the perfect platform for us to publicise both our mission and the concept of the Bottle Free Zone to a worldwide audience and urge as many people as possible to join our movement.”

The deal was announced ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which saw Frenchman Esteban Ocon clinch his first Formula One.