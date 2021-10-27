Formula one returning to Nevada

The Formula One global motorsport series could host a third Grand Prix in the US following talks with Nevada governor Steve Sisolak.

The US market has long been an important target for the series, with increasing focus following media giant Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017.

With 400,000 fans in attendance across the entire weekend of the recent US Grand Prix, compared to 351,000 in 2019, it is clear that the series is fast growing in the country.

In 2022, a second US race in Miami, Florida, will take place for the first time around the Hard Rock Stadium. Now, Sisolak has revealed that a third race in Nevada could be added for the 2023 season.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet recently with Formula One leaders and I’ve appreciated their time on this topic,” Sisolak told GrandPrix.com.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the silver state is quickly becoming the entertainment as well as the sports capital.”

Formula One has previously raced in Las Vegas, Nevada, which hosted the Caesars Palace Grand Prix from 1981 to 1984. Currently, it is unclear whether a new race in Nevada would take place in Las Vegas or elsewhere.

In addition, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), which has hosted the US Grand Prix since 2012, is seeking an extenstion to its contract with Formula One, which is set to finish at the end of 2021.

The 2022 edition of the US Grand Prix at COTA is pencilled in to take place on 23rd October, but is subject to the contract being signed off.

“Anything that would stop the momentum of that would be potentially irreversibly detrimental,” Bobby Epstein, COTA’s founding partner, told the New York Times.

“Given that we start with that as a point of agreement, I’m fairly optimistic this will continue for a long time.”