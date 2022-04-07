Olympics / IOC awards broadcast rights to CBC radio Canada

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s national public broadcaster, has secured the exclusive broadcast rights in Canada for the following Olympic Games: Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 , Los Angeles 2028, Olympic Winter Games 2030 (the host of which is yet to be selected) and Brisbane 2032.

Including the Olympic Games Paris 2024, for which the public broadcaster has already been awarded the rights, CBC/Radio-Canada will continue to serve as Canada's Olympic network for the next five Olympic Games.

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said: “We are proud of our partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada and delighted to be able to continue working together for another decade at least. This agreement demonstrates a commitment to the Olympic values, the Olympic Games and the development of sport. This agreement will support athletes at all levels in Canada and around the world.”

Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada, said: “The Olympics are the culmination of many athletes’ dreams. As Canada’s public broadcaster, we’re proud to share their journey, from local competitions all the way through to national and world championships. We’re honoured to be able to continue sharing these great stories with Canadians for years to come.”

CBC/Radio-Canada has acquired rights across all media platforms, including television and digital. The agreement includes a commitment to broadcast at least 200 hours of the Olympic Games and 100 hours of the Olympic Winter Games on free-to-air television