Max Verstappen turns up the heat 2022

This article was last updated on July 8, 2022

Max Verstappen turns up the heat

In the first training session for the qualifying sprint race, Verstappen was the fastest driver.

In Formula One’s first free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen demonstrated why he is the best driver in the sport. On the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, where he is a Red Bull teammate, the Dutchman beat Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari by 0.255 seconds.

Verstappen, who has previously won four races in Spielberg, also completed the most laps of the field, clocking in at 33. It gave him a lot of hope for the sprint race at 5 p.m. qualifying.

Lando Norris (McLaren) parked his car close to the track during the first training session, which was halted after twenty minutes. There was smoke coming from under the British driver’s seat, according to the Brit.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (another Ferrari driver) were the fastest in the red band when the vehicles were allowed back on the circuit after a lengthy delay.

As a result, Verstappen delivered a stinging blow to the racing team that Red Bull considers its main rival for the time being.

Debris on the circuit forced another temporary halt to the session, costing the teams valuable time searching for the perfect vehicle set-up. To the delight of the many Dutch supporters in the Austrian grandstand, Verstappen’s quickest time was no longer in jeopardy.

