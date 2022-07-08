This article was last updated on July 8, 2022

World mourns the murder of ex Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, “Friend” Abe, is mourned by world leaders.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, overcame the country’s lengthy period of deflation in the 1990s with Abenomics and rewrote the country’s pacifist constitution in the process. His leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ended in 2020 when he stood down as Japan’s leader. However, his influence on the LDP is still felt today. He was assassinated just now, on this day in particular.

While Abe was still being treated in the hospital for his injuries following the incident, current Prime Minister Kishida remarked, “In the strongest words, I condemn this act.” Kishida described it as a heinous act of cowardice and barbarism. Political opponents of Abe are also horrified, saying that it is an attack on democracy in Japan.

The response of the Japanese people to the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Abe:

Abe became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, when he was just 52 years old. He was descended from a prominent political family. His great-uncle and grandfather, as well as his father, were Prime Ministers before him.

His first few months in office as Prime Minister were unremarkable, but things quickly got interesting. A year after gaining office, he resigned, due in part to health issues and political controversies. In 2012, he was re-elected for a second term. He was determined to end the country’s long period of deflation and boost its slowing economy.

Even though it was called “Abenomics” in jest by detractors, Abe’s economic policies have had a lasting impression on the world. It had a monetary policy that was quite accommodating, with the central bank purchasing a considerable amount of debt. But, even though Japan’s public debt is going up, the Abe administration has increased government spending by a lot.

“This is the man who represents Japan’s political conservative movement, and when asked about it while he was in Nara, the former prime minister admitted that this is still the case.” He is also well-known for his efforts to bring the Olympic Games to Japan in 2020, which he hopes will help the country’s economy recover after a two-decade slump.

To add insult to injury, he’s been trying for some time to get China and Russia to take a harder position against the United States. Even though he is no longer among us, I am confident in the fact that his work will go on. “

A more militarized foreign policy was what Abe aspired to, like his grandfather, Kishi, before him. Where Kishi’s reform efforts fell short, Abe went above and beyond. Even though Abe was successful in keeping the post-World War II pacifist constitution in place, his interpretation permitted Japan to no longer limit its use of the armed forces to self-defense. Allies have been able to receive military assistance since 2015.

During his lengthy rule, Abe also became a well-known figure on the world stage. The Olympic Games of 2020 and Trump’s many phone calls to him made him a constant presence on the golf course, where he often played with Trump. Even though the Olympics wouldn’t begin for another year, Abe had already announced his resignation due to ill health and public outrage over his handling of the corona outbreak.

His passing has shocked people all across the world because of how well-known he was. A number of high-ranking officials have complimented Abe on his readiness to work with others. In his speech, Rutte describes a despicable attack and a dark day for Japanese democracy.

Upon learning of Abes’ death, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima expressed their sorrow to the world. According to the royal couple, they “fondly recall” the good relations they had with him, both during trips to both countries and in the United Nations environment.

The White House in Washington, D.C., is deeply saddened and stunned by Abe’s passing. France, Germany, and Italy all express similar sentiments. Abe’s cooperation with the Taiwanese government, with whom he has worked extensively, has been praised by the Taiwanese government. Abe’s relationship with Beijing soured as a result, and China’s administration insists the attack had nothing to do with Sino-Japanese ties.

