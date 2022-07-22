Miguel Ángel López suspended

This article was last updated on July 22, 2022

After being questioned by Spanish authorities, Astana has decided to suspend ‘Superman’ Miguel Ángel López from the squad.

Astana has suspended cyclist Miguel Ángel López for the time being. López, who goes by the nickname “Superman,” was questioned by Spanish authorities on Thursday in connection with a doping investigation.

Several doping investigations are ongoing against Colombian doctor Marcos Maynar Mario, according to Spanish media reports. The Guardia Civil reportedly interrogated the Colombian at the Madrid airport about his links to this infamous doctor.

He had been suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency prior to his arrest in May, and he was subsequently arrested. He is still on the loose.

It was in October 2021 when López left Movistar and joined Astana. The players’ union issued a statement in response to the news. “We’re baffled by what the media reported last night, and we don’t have any further information. As a result, we’ve decided to put López on administrative leave pending further clarification.”

Cyclists see López, 28, as one of the sport’s most controversial characters. Because of his successful pursuit for the robbers following his ordeal in Colombia, his moniker “Superman” was bestowed upon him. He fought back with blows and a knife to the leg.

A spectator who had knocked the powerful climber down afterwards sparked a sensation by slapping him. He abruptly dropped out of the Vuelta last year on the last day of his third-place finish because he was enraged by team tactics.

On Thursday, López flew from Colombia to Spain to begin his preparations for the 2017 Vuelta a Espaa. Spain’s police eventually freed him after a lengthy interrogation.

