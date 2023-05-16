Belgian Short Trackers Decide to Leave the Netherlands

This article was last updated on May 16, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Brother and Sister Duo to Train in the United States

Introduction

Belgian short track speed skaters, Hanne and Stijn Desmet have decided to leave the Dutch short track team and move to the United States due to a new rule announced by the Dutch skating association, KNSB. The rule means that foreign skaters will no longer be given priority training times that are financed by the sports umbrella organization NOC&NSF and therefore can no longer train with Dutch teams beyond next season.

The New Rule

The KNSB announced that following the 2022/2023 season, foreign speed skaters would only be allowed to use training facilities without being part of teams financed by the NOC&NSF. Desmet siblings had been training with the Dutch short track team since 2018, however, the KNSB’s announcement means they will no longer be welcome in the team come next season. The Desmet siblings have, as a result, decided to relocate to the United States.

Try-outs and Test Year

The Belgian siblings stated that they will be relocating to the United States to train in the months of June and July, and then in Canada from August to the second World Cup race of the season (end of October). Annelies Dom, top sports director at the Flemish Skating Union, emphasizes that “It will be a test year anyway, to find where our athletes feel at home after that we can analyze what the best option is to discuss further contracts.”

An End to Meaningful Partnerships

Annelies Dom noted that the Desmet siblings’ relocation to the United States means that the team is no longer dependent on the training facilities of the Dutch team. “We still have meaningful partnerships with the Netherlands, but structurally no longer,” she explains.

The Career of Hanne Desmet

Belgium’s Hanne Desment has been at the forefront of the international short track top for some time, and her numerous strides towards short track performance excellence underline her commitment to her craft. At the Beijing Olympics, she won bronze while at the 2021 World Cup, she took home the silver medal in the 1000 meters behind Schulting. She has been a force to be reckoned with, regularly outperforming even Schulting and winning her first gold medal in a final tournament at the European Championships in Gdansk. At the World Cup final in Dordrecht, she crossed the finish line earlier than Schulting to place first.

The Successes of Stijn Desmet

Hanne’s brother, Stijn Desmet, is a talented short track speed skater who has proven his worth on multiple occasions. He earned gold at the European Championship in the 2021/2022 season, just like his sister, in the 1000 meters.

Conclusion

The Desmet siblings’ decision to leave the Netherlands due to the newly implemented rule by KSNB is a testament to their dedication to their craft and their willingness to go to any length to achieve their goals. Their move to the United States will undoubtedly open new opportunities for them, and the short track speed skating community looks forward to watching them grow even further as athletes.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.