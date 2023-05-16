This article was last updated on May 16, 2023

Research shows cataract surgery on both eyes in one day is cheaper and just as safe as two separate operations

Introduction

A study led by Maastricht UMC + has shown that operating on both eyes with cataracts on the same day is cheaper and just as safe as operating two weeks apart. Cataracts occur when the lens of the eye is no longer clear, resulting in cloudy, blurry, and less bright vision. During cataract surgery, the cloudy lens is replaced with an artificial one.

The Study

Despite being possible to operate on both eyes in one day since the end of 2021, researcher Lindsay Spekreijse claims that several factors have not been adequately investigated yet. The relationship between operation costs and quality of life is an example of this, according to Spekreijse. Nevertheless, the research shows that operating on both eyes in one day is cheaper and has the same results as two separate surgeries.

No Other Strength

The study conducted by the researchers also examined whether having the full operation for both eyes on the same day results in different strength than having two separate operations. Spekreijse explains that with cataract surgery, you cannot correct the vision entirely to 0. It was previously argued that having two separate surgeries gives you a chance to adjust the artificial lens for the second eye before the second operation. However, the data shows that improved lens calculation methods mean that this is not a consideration anymore.

Possible in More Hospitals

The researchers found that patients who underwent the operation on both eyes on the same day were “very enthusiastic.” Sandra Vorstenbosch, one of the patients who opted for the one-day operation, reported how she only had to report sick once for the surgery and had no complications with the second surgery. The results of the study show that the total cost is reduced, and up to 27 million euros in social costs can be saved annually. This new treatment method is now possible in several Dutch hospitals, and the researchers have received a second grant to implement the procedure nationwide. Although the two separate operations are still possible, a one-day operation is expected to be an option countrywide in the next few years.

Conclusion

The study’s results have shown that operating on both eyes with cataracts on the same day is cheaper and just as safe as operating two weeks apart. While the findings have shown that social costs can reduce significantly, the researchers are keen to emphasize that the two separate surgeries option will still be available to those patients who are not suitable for the one-day surgery due to a higher risk of complications.

