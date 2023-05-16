Kanye West Turning Bianca Into Kim Kardashian Clone

This article was last updated on May 16, 2023

Bianca Censori Turning Into Kim Kardashian Clone

Looks like Kanye West is turning his “wife” Bianca Censori into a clone of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. An acquaintance of Bianca reveals that the architect seems to be morphing into Kim, from the way she now dresses, walks, talks, and looks!

Pursuing Girls Who Resemble Kim

It’s no secret that Kanye was carrying a torch for Kim after they divorced- he pursued girls who resembled Kim, and dressed them up like her. Since Kanye no longer has the original, Bianca is evolving into a carbon copy! Her friend insists that Bianca’s Australian accent has faded and she now talks more like valley girl Kim. The friend also suspects that Bianca has had some work done to her face to resemble Kim – and even the way she WALKS is suddenly similar to Kim.

